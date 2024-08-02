Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4225 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12,250. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
