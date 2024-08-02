Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (274)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1875 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4225 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12,250. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4965 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1875 A "Anhalt" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
