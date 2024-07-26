Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
- Mintage PROOF 150
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (455)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
832 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
