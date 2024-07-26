Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000
  • Mintage PROOF 150

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (455)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
832 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

