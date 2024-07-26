Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt". 25th years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 25th years of the reign

Obverse 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" 25th years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" 25th years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (510)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Anhalt" with mark A. 25th years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4522 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction 17 Auctions - January 14, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

