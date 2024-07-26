Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt". 25th years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 25th years of the reign
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (510)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Anhalt" with mark A. 25th years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4522 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
