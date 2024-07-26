Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (510)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2481 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
