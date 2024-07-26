2 Mark 1876 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2481 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (24) UNC (15) AU (71) XF (132) VF (239) F (21) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) PF64 (4) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (3) PL (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Busso Peus (27)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (20)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (9)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (23)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (19)

Höhn (26)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (13)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (6)

Künker (104)

Lanz München (1)

London Coins (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Meister & Sonntag (3)

Möller (8)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (3)

NOA (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (13)

Rhenumis (3)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (10)

Stack's (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (92)

UBS (3)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

WAG (48)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (6)