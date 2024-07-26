Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (510)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2481 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.
