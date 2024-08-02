Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,98 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,582 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (73)
  • Leu (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (6)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search