Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,98 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,582 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
