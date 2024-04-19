5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR". One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. One-sided strike. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4619 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)