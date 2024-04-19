Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR". One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. One-sided strike. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4619 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
