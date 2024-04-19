Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR". One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. One-sided strike. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4619 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search