Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1985 A "Frauenkirche". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1985 A "Frauenkirche" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1985 A "Frauenkirche" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,60 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Frauenkirche" with mark A. Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Frauenkirche" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
607 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Frauenkirche" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1985 "Frauenkirche", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

