Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1985 A "Frauenkirche". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Double inscription on the edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Frauenkirche" with mark A. Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.
