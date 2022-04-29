Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. Double inscription on the edge. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

