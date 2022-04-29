5 Mark 1969 A "20 years of GDR". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "20 years of GDR" with mark A. Double inscription on the edge. This bronze coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4623 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)