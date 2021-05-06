Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail". Post horn (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Post horn
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1990 "Mail" with mark A. Post horn. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3215 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2020.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3842 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3419 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date October 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1990 "Mail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
