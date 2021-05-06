Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail". Post horn (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Post horn

Obverse Pattern 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" Post horn - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" Post horn - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Mintage UNC 110

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1990 "Mail" with mark A. Post horn. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3215 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
3842 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3419 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - December 6, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - October 27, 2012
Seller Frühwald
Date October 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - February 27, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 21, 2008
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Mark 1990 "Mail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search