Pattern 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail". Post horn (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1990 "Mail" with mark A. Post horn. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3215 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2020.

