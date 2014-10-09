Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 5 Mark 1986 A "Einstein Tower". Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Pattern

Obverse Pattern 5 Mark 1986 A "Einstein Tower" Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 5 Mark 1986 A "Einstein Tower" Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1986 "Einstein Tower" with mark A. Pattern. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7951 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.

  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Einstein Tower" (Pattern) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
33647 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Einstein Tower" (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
