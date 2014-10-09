Pattern 5 Mark 1986 A "Einstein Tower". Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1986 "Einstein Tower" with mark A. Pattern. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7951 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2)