Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse Pattern 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse Pattern 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1835 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3841 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Gärtner - October 10, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - February 27, 2009
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Pattern) at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 21, 2008
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

