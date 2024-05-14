Pattern 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (15) AU (2)