Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 5 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. This undefined coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3841 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date February 27, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
