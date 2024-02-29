Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 3,43 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1973
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal" with mark A. Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2695 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search