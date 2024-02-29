5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal" with mark A. Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2695 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) No grade (1)