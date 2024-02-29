Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 3,43 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal" with mark A. Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2695 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1973 A "Otto Lilienthal" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Otto Lilienthal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

