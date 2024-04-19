Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "City of Meissen" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 570. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1972 "City of Meissen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

