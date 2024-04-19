Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "City of Meissen" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 570. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
