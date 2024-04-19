5 Mark 1972 A "City of Meissen". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "City of Meissen" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 570. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5)