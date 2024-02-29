5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1830 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) No grade (1)