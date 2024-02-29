Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1830 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

