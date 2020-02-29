5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition AU (1)