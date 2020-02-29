Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Plain edge
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1972 "Johannes Brahms", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search