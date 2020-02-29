Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2468 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

