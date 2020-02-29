Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 A "Brandenburg Gate". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Plain edge
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2468 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.
Teutoburger (1)
For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
