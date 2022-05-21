Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,47 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (3)
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
