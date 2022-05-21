Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 450

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 "Johannes Kepler", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search