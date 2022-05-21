Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1970
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
