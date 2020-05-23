Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1970
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
