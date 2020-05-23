5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Wilhelm Röntgen". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1)