Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,73 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1821 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1969 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search