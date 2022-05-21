Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,73 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1821 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
