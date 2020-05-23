Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Double inscription on the edge
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 960. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
