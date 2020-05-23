Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" Double inscription on the edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 960. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1969 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark
