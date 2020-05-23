5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Double inscription on the edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 960. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition AU (1)