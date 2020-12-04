5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3341 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)