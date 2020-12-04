Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3341 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
3159 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Heinrich Hertz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
