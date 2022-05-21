Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1817 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch" at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Robert Koch", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

