Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 372,920
- Mintage BU 130,500
- Mintage PROOF 4,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1990 "Berlin Arsenal" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4548 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1990 "Berlin Arsenal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search