Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 372,920
  • Mintage BU 130,500
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1990 "Berlin Arsenal" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4548 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Berlin Arsenal" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1990 "Berlin Arsenal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

