Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 366,320
  • Mintage BU 130,500
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1990 "Mail" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4546 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1990 "Mail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

