5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1990 "Mail" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4546 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)