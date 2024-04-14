Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1990 A "Mail" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 366,320
- Mintage BU 130,500
- Mintage PROOF 4,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1990 "Mail" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4546 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
