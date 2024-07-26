Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,171
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1990 "Kurt Tukholsky" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62166 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (9)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WCN (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1990 "Kurt Tukholsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search