5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1990 "Kurt Tukholsky" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62166 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

