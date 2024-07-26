Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,171
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1990 "Kurt Tukholsky" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62166 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1990 A "Kurt Tukholsky" at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
