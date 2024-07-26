Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,400
- Mintage PROOF 3,066
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1989 "Karl Osetsky" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2407 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1989 "Karl Osetsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
