Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,400
  • Mintage PROOF 3,066

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1989 "Karl Osetsky" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2407 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "Karl Osetsky" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1989 "Karl Osetsky", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

