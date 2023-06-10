Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1989 A "St. Mary's Church" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 362,400
- Mintage BU 134,500
- Mintage PROOF 3,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1989 "St. Mary's Church" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1989 "St. Mary's Church", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
