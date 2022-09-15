Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 362,440
  • Mintage BU 134,700
  • Mintage PROOF 3,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1989 "St. Catherine's Church" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 260 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1989 "St. Catherine's Church", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

