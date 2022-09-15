5 Mark 1989 A "St. Catherine's Church" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1989 "St. Catherine's Church" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)