5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" (Germany, GDR)

Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 51,601
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1988
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "Ernst Barlach" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2196 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 315. Bidding took place March 16, 2021.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1988 "Ernst Barlach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
