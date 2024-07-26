Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,601
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "Ernst Barlach" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2196 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 315. Bidding took place March 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Katz (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Ernst Barlach" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1988 "Ernst Barlach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1988 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search