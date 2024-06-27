5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "Port of Rostock" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

