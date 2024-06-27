Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 366,800
  • Mintage BU 130,001
  • Mintage PROOF 3,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "Port of Rostock" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
