5 Mark 1988 A "Port of Rostock" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 366,800
- Mintage BU 130,001
- Mintage PROOF 3,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1988
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "Port of Rostock" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 200. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
