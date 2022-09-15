Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 366,800
  • Mintage BU 130,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "First railway" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place November 24, 2004.

Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 260 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1988 "First railway", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

