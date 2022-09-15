5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "First railway" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place November 24, 2004.

