5 Mark 1988 A "First railway" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 366,800
- Mintage BU 130,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1988
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1988 "First railway" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place November 24, 2004.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 260 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
