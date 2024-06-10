Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 474,801
  • Mintage BU 137,001
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Alexanderplatz" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 8, 2015.

Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1987 "Alexanderplatz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

