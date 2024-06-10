5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Alexanderplatz" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 8, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (6) AU (1) No grade (3)