5 Mark 1987 A "Alexanderplatz" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 474,801
- Mintage BU 137,001
- Mintage PROOF 4,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1987
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Alexanderplatz" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place July 8, 2015.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
