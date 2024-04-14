5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Red Town Hall" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1691 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (7) AU (1) No grade (3)