Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 473,810
  • Mintage BU 136,800
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Red Town Hall" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1691 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1987 "Red Town Hall", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

