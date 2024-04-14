Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1987 A "Red Town Hall" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 473,810
- Mintage BU 136,800
- Mintage PROOF 4,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1987
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Red Town Hall" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1691 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1987 "Red Town Hall", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
