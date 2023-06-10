Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 468,801
- Mintage BU 139,005
- Mintage PROOF 4,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1987
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Nikolaiviertel" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2082 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1987 "Nikolaiviertel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search