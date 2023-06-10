5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Nikolaiviertel" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2082 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.

