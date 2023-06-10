Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 468,801
  • Mintage BU 139,005
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1987 "Nikolaiviertel" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2082 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1987 A "Nikolaiviertel" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1987 "Nikolaiviertel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

