Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,700
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1986
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Heinrich Kleist" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 859 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 810. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Condition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1986 "Heinrich Kleist", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
