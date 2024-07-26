5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Heinrich Kleist" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 859 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 810. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

