Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,700
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Heinrich Kleist" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 859 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 810. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Heinrich Kleist" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
