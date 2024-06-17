Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 268,800
  • Mintage BU 58,302
  • Mintage PROOF 4,204

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "New palace" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4907 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 11, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 11, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1986 "New palace", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

