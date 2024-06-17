5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "New palace" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4907 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (4) No grade (3)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Reinhard Fischer (26)

Russiancoin (2)