Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1986 A "New palace" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 268,800
- Mintage BU 58,302
- Mintage PROOF 4,204
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1986
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "New palace" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4907 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
