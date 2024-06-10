Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 270,080
  • Mintage BU 58,560
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Sanssouci" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1986 "Sanssouci", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

