5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Sanssouci" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

