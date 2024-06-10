Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1986 A "Sanssouci" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 270,080
- Mintage BU 58,560
- Mintage PROOF 4,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1986
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1986 "Sanssouci" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
