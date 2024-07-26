5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Caroline Neuber" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

