5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 51,825
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Caroline Neuber" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
