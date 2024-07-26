Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,825
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Caroline Neuber" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Katz (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (10)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Caroline Neuber" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1985 "Caroline Neuber", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1985 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search