Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 194,520
- Mintage BU 50,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Zwinger" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
