5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Zwinger" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (3) No grade (2)