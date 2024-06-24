Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 194,520
  • Mintage BU 50,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Zwinger" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1985 A "Zwinger" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1985 "Zwinger", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

