5 Mark 1985 A "Frauenkirche" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Frauenkirche" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place September 7, 2014.

