5 Mark 1985 A "Frauenkirche" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 195,000
- Mintage BU 56,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1985 "Frauenkirche" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place September 7, 2014.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
