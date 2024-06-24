Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 204,500
  • Mintage BU 40,001
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Old Town Hall" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4394 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1984 "Old Town Hall", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

