5 Mark 1984 A "Old Town Hall" (Germany, GDR)

Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 204,500
- Mintage BU 40,001
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1984
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1984 "Old Town Hall" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4394 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.
