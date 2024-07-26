Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,800
  • Mintage PROOF 4,380

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Max Planck" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (12)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

