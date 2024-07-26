Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,800
- Mintage PROOF 4,380
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
12
