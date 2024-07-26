5 Mark 1983 A "Max Planck" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Max Planck" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (16) AU (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF69 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (3)

Katz (12)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (7)

Wójcicki (1)