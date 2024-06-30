Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 197,680
  • Mintage BU 68,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Luther's hometown" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1660 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Luther's hometown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

