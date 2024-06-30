Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1983 A "Luther's hometown" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 197,680
- Mintage BU 68,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Luther's hometown" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1660 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Luther's hometown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
