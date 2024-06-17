5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Castle Church in Wittenberg" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

