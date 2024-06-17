Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,70 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 196,500
  • Mintage BU 68,300
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Castle Church in Wittenberg" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (22)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Castle Church in Wittenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

