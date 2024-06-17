Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1983 A "Castle Church in Wittenberg" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,70 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 196,500
- Mintage BU 68,300
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Castle Church in Wittenberg" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
