Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Wartburg Castle" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31745 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (29)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (54)
  • WAG (10)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Wartburg Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1983 All German coins German nickel silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search