Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1983 A "Wartburg Castle" (Germany, GDR)
Auction Prices (150)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Wartburg Castle" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31745 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Höhn (29)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (54)
- WAG (10)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Wartburg Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search