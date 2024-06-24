Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 205,500
- Mintage BU 41,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1982
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Wartburg Castle" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2388 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Wartburg Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
