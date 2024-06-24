5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Wartburg Castle" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2388 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (4) No grade (2)