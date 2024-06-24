Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 205,500
  • Mintage BU 41,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Wartburg Castle" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2388 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Wartburg Castle" at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Wartburg Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1982 All German coins German nickel silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search