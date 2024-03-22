Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house". Matte house only. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Matte house only. Pattern

Obverse 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" Matte house only Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" Matte house only Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 210

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe's Country house" with mark A. Matte house only. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,850. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1993 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Höhn - October 30, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date October 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe's Country house", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

