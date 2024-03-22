Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house". Matte house only. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Matte house only. Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe's Country house" with mark A. Matte house only. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,850. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1993 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe's Country house", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
