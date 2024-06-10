Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 205,500
  • Mintage BU 40,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe's Country house" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe's Country house", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

