Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1982 A "Goethe's Country house" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 9,6 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 205,500
- Mintage BU 40,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1982
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1982 "Goethe's Country house" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
