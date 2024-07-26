Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12,20 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,500
- Mintage PROOF 4,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1979
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1916 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
