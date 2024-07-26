Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12,20 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,500
  • Mintage PROOF 4,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1916 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.

Сondition
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Mark 1979 "Albert Einstein", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

